1000 ATHLETES - COLLAPSING | DYING | HEART PROBLEMS | BLOOD CLOTS - MARCH 2021 TO JUNE 2022 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel checkur6 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2jKuSdFkGviI/
The following is a documented compilation of 1,000 Athletes and Sports related incidences from March 2021 to 16th June 2022, each slide presented for 5 seconds.
These are only the ones we hear about and which are sports related. The real numbers are unknown. There is a concerted and desperate effort by big tech and the mainstream media to ignore, hide, cover up, divert or straight up lie about what is going on.
