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Dr. David Martin w/ Vaccine Choice Canada: On Canada's Role in Producing the Weaponized "Covid" Injections Which Have Seriously Harmed and Killed Many
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176 views • August 23, 2021
For transcript highlights: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-david-martin-w-vaccine-choice-canada-on-canadas-role-in-producing-the-weaponized-covid-injections-which-have-seriously-harmed-and-killed-many/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Vaccine Choice Canada
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
Original title: DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID INFO ON CANADIANS!
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Vaccine Choice Canada
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
Original title: DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID INFO ON CANADIANS!
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