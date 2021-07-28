© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Assures Hunter That He's Going To Spend No Less Than 5 Years In Jail For Smoking Crack 😆
Follow
1
Share
Report
111 views • July 28, 2021
What a hypocrite, if your child got busted with crack, Biden and his ilk would throw the book at them. Yet they turn a blind eye to the same actions (and far worse) being done by their kids. They don't care about the law or doing what's right, it has always been about nothing more than acquiring more power onto themselves. The Biden Crime Family believes itself to be above the law. They clearly think they're royalty.
"If you have a piece of crack cocaine no bigger than this quarter that I'm holding in my hand. 1 quarter of $1. We passed a law with the leadership of Senator Thurman and myself and others. A law that say you're caught with that, you go to jail for 5 years. You get no probation. You get nothing other than 5 years in jail. Judge doesn't have a choice" - Joe Biden
Doesn't hearing this level of hypocrisy just nauseate you?
"If you have a piece of crack cocaine no bigger than this quarter that I'm holding in my hand. 1 quarter of $1. We passed a law with the leadership of Senator Thurman and myself and others. A law that say you're caught with that, you go to jail for 5 years. You get no probation. You get nothing other than 5 years in jail. Judge doesn't have a choice" - Joe Biden
Doesn't hearing this level of hypocrisy just nauseate you?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.