Joe Biden Assures Hunter That He's Going To Spend No Less Than 5 Years In Jail For Smoking Crack 😆

What a hypocrite, if your child got busted with crack, Biden and his ilk would throw the book at them. Yet they turn a blind eye to the same actions (and far worse) being done by their kids. They don't care about the law or doing what's right, it has always been about nothing more than acquiring more power onto themselves. The Biden Crime Family believes itself to be above the law. They clearly think they're royalty.



"If you have a piece of crack cocaine no bigger than this quarter that I'm holding in my hand. 1 quarter of $1. We passed a law with the leadership of Senator Thurman and myself and others. A law that say you're caught with that, you go to jail for 5 years. You get no probation. You get nothing other than 5 years in jail. Judge doesn't have a choice" - Joe Biden



Doesn't hearing this level of hypocrisy just nauseate you?