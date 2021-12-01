The Small Pox Tell Of Bill Gates

The World Health Organization declared that Small Pox had been eradicated in 1980. So why is Bill Gates making potentially terroristic threats like this? For years there has been a debate to destroy the last known remnants of the Variola virus that causes smallpox which are kept in government laboratories in Atlanta, Georgia and Russia. Maintaining a Bio warfare standoff.The argument to keep them centers around the ability to respond to a smallpox outbreak that may still remain in the natural world. And the can has been kicked down the road by the World Health Organization to finally destroy existing stocks of the virus. In 2010 a review by a team of public health experts appointed by the WHO concluded that no essential public health purpose is served by the American and Russian laboratories continuing to retain live virus stocks.In 2019 a Russian lab explosion put containment at risk. While a recent discovery of vials labeled smallpox at a Merck lab in Pennsylvania thrust smallpox into the a public sphere burnt out by liberty killing lock downs and the still unfinished business of Dr. Fauci's involvement in the creation of Covid-19.We are all to familiar with the agenda setting and predictive programming associated with the months leading up to the Covid outbreak. And now Bill Gates threats are making a gradual appearance to possibly prime the agenda setting pump as a DNA specific Small Pox bio weapon in the latest James Bond film.Bill Gates is the quintessential sociopath. With billions of dollars, data collection, and inside government power at his disposal. He is as untouchable as any Bond Villain. Unfortunately, this isn't a movie.Bowne Report