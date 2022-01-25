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This Quantum Life #33 - The Lie of Being Stuck
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20 views • January 25, 2022
Being stuck is a lie. Just look at your skin--it's being rebuilt every day, the air you breathe has different molecules that have been all around the world; and your heart is beating and circulating all that new food and air and water you've been putting into it.
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