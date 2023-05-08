A Ballad for Fatma Khaled | Newsweek Says They Attempted to Reach Me for Comments About This Story: Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful Political Agenda' | Please Share My Cell 918-851-0102 with [email protected]

Read the Article: Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful Political Agenda': https://www.newsweek.com/thousands-christians-condem-trump-allies-hateful-political-agenda-1798678

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Who Is the REAL Elon Musk? https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

FACTS About the Letter “X”:

Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html

Why did Elon Musk Tweet out “X” on April 10th 2023 - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645684041264529408?s=20

FACT - X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999 in Palo Alto, California. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., a software company also based in Palo Alto. Musk was attracted to Confinity because of its easy payment system. The merged company changed its name to PayPal. eBay bought PayPal for US$1.5 billion in 2002. In 2015, PayPal was spun off and became an independent company. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

FACT - Twitter Inc. 'No Longer Exists' As Elon Musk Inches Closer To X 'Everything App' Ambitions - https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2023/04/11/twitter-inc-no-longer-exists-as-elon-musk-inches-closer-to-x-everything-app-ambitions/?sh=37e3679b209b

FACT - Elon Musk confirms that he just bought back X.com, the domain he owned in 1999 - https://techcrunch.com/2017/07/10/elon-musk-x-dot-com/