How To PROVE God Exists To An Atheist!
Published 13 hours ago

Have you ever try to budge an atheist to change their views on whether God exists or not? Were you successful? Often we try, to no avail...so in this video, I will reveal to you this one technique, that will undoubtedly shift an atheist's views on God.


