The Health Ranger - Synthetic Fragrance Nerve Agents
CrazyPablo
Published a month ago |

Link To This Whole Video -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi1TIrnTecY

__

The Health Ranger - Chemical Violence -

https://www.brighteon.com/d0f3aabd-409f-47cc-8d81-d2773faf2f84

__

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug-Induced Leaky Gut - PubMed -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29094594/
__
Liver Injury from NSAIDS -
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5035108/

__

Acute toxic effects of fragrance products - PubMed -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9577937/

__

Neurotoxicity of fragrance compounds: A review - PubMed -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28683407/

__

Neurotoxicity of fragrance compounds: A review -
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935117311003

__

Neurotoxicity of fragrance compounds: Albert Einstein College of Medicine -
https://einstein.pure.elsevier.com/en/publications/neurotoxicity-of-fragrance-compounds-a-review

__

Common Transgender Chemical Weapon - PUBMED -  https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28478814/
__
 Endocrine Disrupting Herbicide Glyphosate -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19539684/

__


The Corrupt Political History of the Toxic Mold Issue with Sharon Kramer - Exposing Mold Podcast -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=K5ezqiAbHeA&list=LL&index=6&t=181s

__

Interview with Dr. Margaret Christensen about Mold and the Immune System -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TAsenKKqcm8&list=LL&index=7
__
NSAIDs and alcohol: never the twain shall mix? -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10566697/
__
Dr. Robert Morse - Improper Food Combinations Create Alcohol - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=prJNl3800Cw •
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aukRpagDSgk
__
Why Can't You Eat Protein and Starches Together? – Dr. Berg -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nUaGsOsxakY

__

For Educational & News Purposes Only Not Medical Advice. Please Consult A Licensed Physician.

Keywords
thehealthrangernerveagentssyntheticfragrances

