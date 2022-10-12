The Health Ranger - Synthetic Fragrance Nerve Agents

Link To This Whole Video -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi1TIrnTecY
__
The Health Ranger - Chemical Violence -
https://www.brighteon.com/d0f3aabd-409f-47cc-8d81-d2773faf2f84
__
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug-Induced Leaky Gut - PubMed -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29094594/
__
Liver Injury from NSAIDS -
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5035108/
__
Acute toxic effects of fragrance products - PubMed -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9577937/
__
Neurotoxicity of fragrance compounds: A review - PubMed -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28683407/
__
Neurotoxicity of fragrance compounds: A review -
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935117311003
__
Neurotoxicity of fragrance compounds: Albert Einstein College of Medicine -
https://einstein.pure.elsevier.com/en/publications/neurotoxicity-of-fragrance-compounds-a-review
__
Common Transgender Chemical Weapon - PUBMED - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28478814/
__
Endocrine Disrupting Herbicide Glyphosate -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19539684/
__
The Corrupt Political History of the Toxic Mold Issue with Sharon Kramer - Exposing Mold Podcast -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=K5ezqiAbHeA&list=LL&index=6&t=181s
__
Interview with Dr. Margaret Christensen about Mold and the Immune System -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TAsenKKqcm8&list=LL&index=7
__
NSAIDs and alcohol: never the twain shall mix? -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10566697/
__
Dr. Robert Morse - Improper Food Combinations Create Alcohol - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=prJNl3800Cw •
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aukRpagDSgk
__
Why Can't You Eat Protein and Starches Together? – Dr. Berg -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nUaGsOsxakY
__
For Educational & News Purposes Only Not Medical Advice. Please Consult A Licensed Physician.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.