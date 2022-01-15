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OATHKEEPERS WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES DEEP STATE INFILTRATION BEFORE JANUARY 6TH
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40 views • January 15, 2022
Former Oathkeeper John D. Shirley of https://www.thebluesharkshow.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the reasons why he left the organization ahead of the January 6th, 2021, protest on Capitol Hill.
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