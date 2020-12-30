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Music - Fade Into You - by Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio
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50 views • December 30, 2020
The Nashville Series had some great musicians including these two. It was cool that the music director of the Nashville Series welcomed songs to be sent in from all singer/songwriters around the country....for consideration to be included in the show.
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