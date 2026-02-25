BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
UN Experts Say Epstein Files Meet Threshold for Crimes Against Humanity – Military Tribunals Next?
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
121 followers
78 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers delivers a landmark update: United Nations experts have officially stated that the acts documented in the Jeffrey Epstein files may meet the legal threshold for crimes against humanity—and must be prosecuted in national and international courts.


The alleged conduct—sexual slavery, reproductive violence, forced disappearance, torture, trafficking, and femicide—was not isolated. It was systematic, transnational, and directed against a civilian population. Under international criminal law, that is the definition of crimes against humanity.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

