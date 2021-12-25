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YOU NEED TO GET PSYCHOLOGICALLY PREPARED FOR MILLIONS OF DEAD CHILDREN - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
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9630 views • December 25, 2021
Once this goes down, there will be many that will no longer be able to function mentally and may commit suicide.
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German Dr. Who Exposed Graphene 'Nano-Razors' inside Vaccines Assassinated - Watch to the end
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICnq1A3gYZSc/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
Vatican Secret Archives: The History of Humanity Locked Away
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MV86W0niKuf6/
$500 TRILLION Lawsuit against the FEDERAL GOVT and over 140 MONOPOLISTS (Removed by YouTube in 5hrs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFcfDjifRl6u/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/sV9snEs59zJM/
The BEST KEPT SECRET of freeMASONRY is the RITUAL SODOMY of CHILDREN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/clPiHk70Tdzb/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
What They Did Not Tell You About Satellites And Don't Want You To Know...So I'm Telling You.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GLQsloU738hA/
''Suddenly & Unexpectedly'' -The new way to express a death from the Covid Kill Shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ETwNKd1A75mv/
2017 Deagel website estimating depopulation for countries by 2025
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TD1ixnzehyEu/
Declassified Documents Reveal Fallen Angels - The Government Knows Aliens Are Really Demons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aRqbqRTfyIZl/
CLONES - LEARN HOW YOU CAN TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THEM AND US
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The Philadelphia Experiment, MK Ultra, Magnetic fields and 5G are tied together
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZdBy8xqivBV4/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Promoting Adrenochrome On National Television
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubWDchporM2r/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/raoFWaVVrux2/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
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