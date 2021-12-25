YOU NEED TO GET PSYCHOLOGICALLY PREPARED FOR MILLIONS OF DEAD CHILDREN - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY

Once this goes down, there will be many that will no longer be able to function mentally and may commit suicide.German Dr. Who Exposed Graphene 'Nano-Razors' inside Vaccines Assassinated - Watch to the endFather Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?Vatican Secret Archives: The History of Humanity Locked Away$500 TRILLION Lawsuit against the FEDERAL GOVT and over 140 MONOPOLISTS (Removed by YouTube in 5hrs)FDA, CDC, Pfizer, Moderna & Fauci's employees exempt from vaccine mandateThe BEST KEPT SECRET of freeMASONRY is the RITUAL SODOMY of CHILDRENFather Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?What They Did Not Tell You About Satellites And Don't Want You To Know...So I'm Telling You.''Suddenly & Unexpectedly'' -The new way to express a death from the Covid Kill Shot2017 Deagel website estimating depopulation for countries by 2025Declassified Documents Reveal Fallen Angels - The Government Knows Aliens Are Really DemonsCLONES - LEARN HOW YOU CAN TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THEM AND USThe Philadelphia Experiment, MK Ultra, Magnetic fields and 5G are tied togetherThere is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.Promoting Adrenochrome On National TelevisionLADY GAGA'S GUICCI SATANlC TRANSFORMATION RlTUAL...More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)