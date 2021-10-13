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20 Year Pfizer Contractor Regarding Covid Vax "Skeptical of the Science"
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191 views • October 13, 2021
Project Veritas Citizen Journalist Secretly Films 20 Year Pfizer Contractor, Aydin Keskiner, President of Clinical Research of West Florida who admits he is skeptical of the science on Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine.
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas' History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy! Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
#ExposePfizer
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
www.givesendgo.com/PfizerWhistleblower
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/UevFPD6AtgY
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas' History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy! Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
#ExposePfizer
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
www.givesendgo.com/PfizerWhistleblower
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/UevFPD6AtgY
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