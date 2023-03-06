Lst days preaching @ the Alamo

Preaching across from the Alamo in San Antonio Tx. Judgment is here and the Lord Jesus is coming back to pour out his Wrath on this ungodly world. First judgment must begin in the house of God. The Alamo police tried to move me to a spot where there were hardly any people. I refused and told them they can call the police; S.A Park Police. Interfering with business was the complaint. I stood on a rock, the walkway noway blocked. I believe in obeying officers, but not when giving unlawful commands. The time is short. We must preach while we can.