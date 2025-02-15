84) Porque é que o modelo britânico é anti-democrático?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte − Le Saker Francophone; Fev.16, 2020.
Pourquoi le modèle britannique est-il anti-démocratique ? − Por Valérie Bugault: https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/pourquoi-le-modele-britannique-est-il-anti-democratique
Conférence de l'Institut Schiller (https://www.institutschiller.org/), Paris Fev. 04, 2020 − Vídeo − Derrière le libéralisme, la dictature des institutions britanniques - Valérie BUGAULT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5sT4Jg34u4
Valérie Bugault (website): https://valeriebugault.fr/
