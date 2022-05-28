Emancipation Proclamation 2.0[22] - Part 3: The Paradox of the Illusory Social Contract

(My initial thoughts and comments. Blog begins below...)Well, it looks like once again that my work is either being suppressed or ignored due to its length (TLDR). 🙄😒 But, if anything that has the potential of freeing all of humanity from the iron grip of the predator class is "too long" for you, consider yourself part of the apathy problem plaguing our species.There is absolutely nothing out there in the world today with the vision and potential for positive transformative change that even comes close to the work I am doing. And, trust me, I've been looking for well over a decade. So, take this as you will. If you ever truly want to be free and are tired of obsessing on the PROBLEMS with constant questions like, "but, WHAT can we DO?!" then this is the series you absolutely need to hear or read. The 4th and final part will be available tomorrow. The first 2 parts of the series are in the links below:Part 1: Humanity Will Never Be Free, Unless...Part 2: What Needs To Be Done To Break Free of OppressionPart 3: The Paradox of The Illusory Social ContractWe are told ad nauseam by the powers that shouldn’t be and their talking head media puppets projecting nothing more than an approved script written for them to deliver with a smile and condescending attitude of superiority to the unthinking masses, that democracy is the epitome of social order and that it is always under attack from subversive outside forces who want to take your freedoms away when they are the ones actually doing it with very sophisticated forms of gaslighting and thought control. We’re told that there is a social contract by which we all must abide and that it’s this ethereal and illusory social contract that ensures our democracy and the system which supposedly protects our rights and freedoms.But, as many of us know full well, everything sold to us by criminal governments around the world is an inversion of objective reality, so why would so many people continue to believe that democracy or the social contract known as “the constitution” is anything but another deception to enslave, rather than to protect us? It is those telling us that democracy is the solution that want nothing more than to control every aspect of our lives. And that’s authoritarian rule, not freedom. The deception runs very deep and the real truth is that your supposed “leaders” have nothing but contempt for you. All they see is what they can extract from you in terms of votes or money. They don’t really care about you at all. They only say they do.Full text here: