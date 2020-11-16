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Authorities without Conscience in an Age of Corruption
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271 views • November 16, 2020
Charmian Gooch is a British anti-corruption campaigner, and co-founder of Global Witness, where she works to expose and stop corruption involving the exploitation of natural resources in the developing world by international corporations, and by local politicians for personal gain. In this presentation, she provides shocking examples of how deeply entrenched this practice has become, and how high the corruption goes within all governments, including those that speak eloquently against corruption. 2013 Jul 8 - Source: TED - https://youtu.be/Nhx1_yXMwCg/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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