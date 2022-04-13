© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merck’s Killer Pill Molnupiravir
Follow
1
Share
Report
376 views • April 13, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals how Merck is running with its newly authorized Covid treatment pill, Molnupiravir, another human trial stopped early due to side effects, and a likely cancer causing, organ damaging, dangerous drug designed to continue the mass injuries and mass genocide program, and she reviews the dangers of the PCR tests, why are people still using it for every little sneeze and sniffle? The show wraps with a tutorial on proper informed consent and how it’s been abandoned, leaving the public in obvious grave danger.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.