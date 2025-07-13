DOJ DISMISSES CHARGES AGAINST UTAH DOCTOR ⚕ INDICTED IN FAKE COVID-19 VACCINE CARD SCHEME❗

First, from X: 🚨 BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi dismisses charges against Dr. Kirk Moore, who faced years in prison after destroying COVID vaccine vials, giving his own patients vax cards who were not vaccinated, and giving children saline instead of the vax for parents who wanted to avoid the side effects.





"Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today."





Next from YouTube:





Federal charges have been dropped against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., a Utah plastic surgeon accused of issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and administering saline shots instead of vaccines.





U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the dismissal in a social media post Saturday, saying the charges were dropped at her direction. "Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so," Bondi said. "He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today."





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_tCeeJLneI