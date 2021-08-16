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So You KNOW The Truth? Jesus is the WAY, the Truth & the Life - Walk As He Walked
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32 views • August 16, 2021
“He that saith he abideth in him ought himself also so to WALK, even as he WALKED.” - 1 John 2:6. Jesus said, "My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they FOLLOW me." All glory to the LORD God.
Lift Up A Banner Website w/additional Bible Verses, breakdowns, and ponderings to expand even further on the videos. As well as understanding the Life that comes from EVERY Word that proceeds out of the mouth of GOD. - https://liftupabanner.com
Lift Up A Banner Website w/additional Bible Verses, breakdowns, and ponderings to expand even further on the videos. As well as understanding the Life that comes from EVERY Word that proceeds out of the mouth of GOD. - https://liftupabanner.com
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