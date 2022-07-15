X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB] System Is Being Dismantled, In The End They Will Cease To Exist

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2824a - July 14, 2022
The [CB] System Is Being Dismantled, In The End They Will Cease To Exist
The criminal syndicate that was put into place by the [CB] is now being dismantled which means the [CB] system is being dismantled. The Green New Deal is exposing itself and the people are beginning to realize this will not benefit them in the end. The [CB] system is coming to end.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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