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Dr. Robert Duncan on; Electromagnetic Mind Control and Torture Technologies.
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288 views • June 09, 2021
Dr. Robert Duncan; Electromagnetic Mind Control and Torture Technologies. He worked on their development. Discovered they were being used to hurt people and went public. Duncan is probably the number one source of this info. I have many videos of him. I will try to post several because each one has new info from the others.
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