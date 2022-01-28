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01/23/2022 Dr. Paul Marik: I was not allowed to treat Covid patients with cheap and effective drugs. I have to stand helplessly watching people die. Hospital administrators and government officials are interfering with the basic patient and doctor relationship. We must end the medical tyranny and let doctors be doctors.