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EntertheStars: Masters of Myths, Misinfo & Lies... Between the Headlines [14.01.2022]
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20 views • January 15, 2022
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
- Your shows are so relevant on issues that deeply impact lives and mentality. Thought provoking and inspirational. You show the evidence and references from the source. You ask the questions that go into depths it takes average thoughts days to form and realize. I appreciate your wonderful mind. (Note: Me2)
Links:
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/school-free-shapewear-girls-body-image-142241413.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-offers-dismiss-ghislaine-maxwell-024336648.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/tucker-carlson-battled-the-911-truthers-then-he-found-his-own-truth-on-jan-6-170009184.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/2021-deadly-weather-20-disasters-195007949.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/most-embarrassing-moments-bears-chairman-232914198.html?utm_source=spotim&;utm_medium=spotim_recirculation
https://www.yahoo.com/news/scientists-believed-covid-leaked-wuhan-211452135.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fbi-knew-exactly-double-agent-230610798.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/despite-prediction-omicron-could-infect-half-of-europe-residents-bristle-at-new-vaccine-mandates-100008378.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/fauci-just-everybody-infected-covid-194818346.html
https://nypost.com/2022/01/10/alan-dershowitz-lobbied-trump-to-pardon-ghislaine-maxwell-report/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kim-kardashian-floyd-mayweather-sued-alleged-crypto-scam-092422470.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/unhinged-candace-owens-pushes-vaccine-170239528.html
https://www.newsobserver.com/news/article257265247.html
https://www.yahoo.com/money/irs-watchdog-is-deeply-concerned-about-tax-season-after-refund-delays-last-year-152009658.html
https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?id=374E0D39-8A69-4F43-8FB5-9BEF32341EDF
https://www.yahoo.com/news/polish-scientists-gene-doubles-risk-130314725.html
https://www.science.org/content/article/found-genes-sway-course-coronavirus
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pandemic-began-reconsidered-getting-pregnant-164231259.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/biden-vaccine-mandate-ruling-supreme-court-195527903.html
https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/good-health/2022/01/11/maryland-man-receives-genetically-altered-pig-heart-during-live-saving-experimental-surgery/
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cdc-guidance-become-optional-cruise-223442447.html
3,628 views Streamed live 3 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Dd8mS-5T8DY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
- Your shows are so relevant on issues that deeply impact lives and mentality. Thought provoking and inspirational. You show the evidence and references from the source. You ask the questions that go into depths it takes average thoughts days to form and realize. I appreciate your wonderful mind. (Note: Me2)
Links:
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/school-free-shapewear-girls-body-image-142241413.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-offers-dismiss-ghislaine-maxwell-024336648.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/tucker-carlson-battled-the-911-truthers-then-he-found-his-own-truth-on-jan-6-170009184.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/2021-deadly-weather-20-disasters-195007949.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/most-embarrassing-moments-bears-chairman-232914198.html?utm_source=spotim&;utm_medium=spotim_recirculation
https://www.yahoo.com/news/scientists-believed-covid-leaked-wuhan-211452135.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fbi-knew-exactly-double-agent-230610798.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/despite-prediction-omicron-could-infect-half-of-europe-residents-bristle-at-new-vaccine-mandates-100008378.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/fauci-just-everybody-infected-covid-194818346.html
https://nypost.com/2022/01/10/alan-dershowitz-lobbied-trump-to-pardon-ghislaine-maxwell-report/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kim-kardashian-floyd-mayweather-sued-alleged-crypto-scam-092422470.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/unhinged-candace-owens-pushes-vaccine-170239528.html
https://www.newsobserver.com/news/article257265247.html
https://www.yahoo.com/money/irs-watchdog-is-deeply-concerned-about-tax-season-after-refund-delays-last-year-152009658.html
https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?id=374E0D39-8A69-4F43-8FB5-9BEF32341EDF
https://www.yahoo.com/news/polish-scientists-gene-doubles-risk-130314725.html
https://www.science.org/content/article/found-genes-sway-course-coronavirus
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pandemic-began-reconsidered-getting-pregnant-164231259.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/biden-vaccine-mandate-ruling-supreme-court-195527903.html
https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/good-health/2022/01/11/maryland-man-receives-genetically-altered-pig-heart-during-live-saving-experimental-surgery/
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cdc-guidance-become-optional-cruise-223442447.html
3,628 views Streamed live 3 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Dd8mS-5T8DY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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