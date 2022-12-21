JD Farag Prophecy Update: Shameless Excitement about the Rapture

JD Farag





December 18, 2022





Pastor JD offers a word of encouragement for those with a shameless excitement about the rapture, despite all the criticizing and ostracizing.





Links and Transcript available at the Source site.





Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytxNjN6cWY2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=



