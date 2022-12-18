"Qualified Immunity" puts Government Employees ABOVE THE LAW!

EVERY AMERICAN should be treated EXACTLY THE SAME under the law! But we ALL know that's NOT how it works!





Government is NEVER held accountable or held liable for their actions!





Since government has a monopoly on "Force and Violence" I really don't think it's too much to ask for them to be held to the SAME STANDARDS as every other American is!





In reality, since it's government.... They SHOULD be held to a HIGHER STANDARD! But instead government is given blanket immunity to lawsuits AND we all know that government NEVER PROSECUTES other government officials!





This is why we face the most serious #Corruption in history!





It's time to change that!

Join TODAY and spread the word!