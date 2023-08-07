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On the phone with Matt Lawson - The Long Walk for CV Jab Injuries Awareness - Melb/Bris
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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30 views • August 07, 2023

I caught up with Matt Lawson this morning who is currently on Day 22 of The Long Walk for CV Jab Injuries Awareness. Matt is on foot from Melbourne to Brisbane, a journey of more than 1600 kms, or 1000 miles in the old money.

At the time of this interview Matt has almost reached the town of Parkes in Central West New South Wales, and he's become some what of a country bumpkin. All jokes aside, Matt's journey is an epic one and he is gathering more support each step of the way.

We can't wait to catch up with him in person when he reaches Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley. To follow Matt's progress and support him along the way, please join the Facebook group that has been created for this very important journey, go here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/670421864421396

You can also go to my Blog to keep up with Matt's Legendary Trek - https://roobsflyers.com/the-long-walk-for-covid-jab-injury-awareness-melbourne-to-brisbane

Jab Injuries Australia - https://au.jabinjuriesglobal.com/

Join Roobs Flyers:

Website - https://roobsflyers.com/

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Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/

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Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

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Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer

Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

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The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

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australiaroobs flyersjab injuries australialong walk for covid jab injuries awarenessbush walker manmatt lawsonnewell highway
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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