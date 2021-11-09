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DR. IGOR SHEPHERD: COVID IS A GLOBAL MILITARY OPERATION, WE’RE FACING GENETIC GENOCIDE
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539 views • November 09, 2021
Xray_911: Starts at 9.30 if you want to skip the heavy duty bio.
Great interview - gets real interesting at 35min when he explains that its the Chinese who want the libtards eliminated. Perhaps makes more sense than the elite Jews eliminating their own supporters. He does suck it to China a lot though without mentioning all the Elite Jewish involvement.
At 46min he talks about mRNA being biologically timered and that's why its being injected into the US military. He gets that Trump is a Cunt so that's accurate.
He does substitute the vaccine from being a kill shot into it being about transhumanism which appears to be some level of disinfo. I mean they are either trying to turn people in to transhumanists/ connect them to 5G, or they are trying to kill them - it can't be both...
...and from the science we know that it is a kill shot
Great interview - gets real interesting at 35min when he explains that its the Chinese who want the libtards eliminated. Perhaps makes more sense than the elite Jews eliminating their own supporters. He does suck it to China a lot though without mentioning all the Elite Jewish involvement.
At 46min he talks about mRNA being biologically timered and that's why its being injected into the US military. He gets that Trump is a Cunt so that's accurate.
He does substitute the vaccine from being a kill shot into it being about transhumanism which appears to be some level of disinfo. I mean they are either trying to turn people in to transhumanists/ connect them to 5G, or they are trying to kill them - it can't be both...
...and from the science we know that it is a kill shot
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