run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika





he's 10000 ft tall, towering in the sky over me,

with stilts like motherfuckin godzilla man,

what does he want from me?

he want's a leg up man,

he wants a leg up man,

fuck a leg up, it's 10000 ft tall,

shoot it with cannons man

shoot it with cannons man

you gotta protect the cityshoot it with cannons man

shoot it with cannons man





i'd ask it to reverse the inequality,

but it's 10000 ft tall,

towering over me,

from up there i don't think it can even fucking see me,

If i asked it to reverse the inequality,

I'm like an ant to that thing,

it would just step on me.





so run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika





he has 8 girlfriends and there's none of them left for me,

his mansion like condo looks down over the city,

We invited him into this beautiful country,

give him free jobs for nothin he don't even gotta do,

give him free jobs for nothin he don't even gotta do,

give him free jobs for nothin he don't even gotta do,

give him free jobs for nothin he don't even gotta do,

give him free jobs for nothin he don't even gotta do,

man he really musta hated fuckin those girls, you know why,

this man hated the sex and money so much he want's revenge against me,

laughing his ass of every time I'm in pain, why didn't i fukin see

cuz if you hate this place, and my pain brings you glee,

get the motherfuck out of my beautiful country,

give the girls back, I'm not gonna bother trying to find better ones so you'll like me,

if you don't like canada

Get out of my country.





so run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika





i used to yell and shout and act like i was crazy,

No i think, do it calm, I'm just walkin down the street,

here's a person walkin by,

i don't know them, they don't know me,

I know I hate this person I'm just walkin by,

IZAYA, remember me forever......





so run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika

run not walk on water to get to afrika









Thank you message:

Thank you for watching. I am The Third Coming of Christ, and the second Goebbels man..... Christ bless you. Goebbels Scout u man.