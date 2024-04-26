College Campuses makes it 1933 again-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 26 2024

Suddenly, 2024 has become 1933 with global hatred of the Jew and the nation of Israel reaching levels not seen since Adolf Hitler and WWII

1933 was a watershed year for global events, yet it is only in retrospect that these things are obviously apparent. Some people alive during that time saw the ‘writing on the wall’ while many, or even most, did not fully appreciate the importunity of their times. We who find ourselves alive here in 2024 stand at a similar tipping point, with many ‘asleep at the switch’ as ominous global events and indicators relentlessly fire away. Students of Bible prophecy know the supreme importance of the Jews and trials during 1933, and what that might mean for us here today.

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we look at the sickening events unfolding across college campuses in America and Europe right now, where massive protests are calling for an end to the nation of Israel, and for ‘death to the Zionists’. The encampment at Columbia University has been among the most militant of the dozens that have spring up at university campuses across the nation, with pro-terror and antisemitic rhetoric rampant. Jewish students report being harassed by participants and excluded from entry, so much so that a Columbia rabbi encouraged them to leave campus for their own safety. The Columbia encampment has also tried, without any authority to do so, to keep out journalists. Today we look at what’s happening across America and around the world to ‘connect the dots’ to Bible prophecy regarding the Jews and the coming WWIII.