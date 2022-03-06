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Senator Marco Rubio discusses the potential deadly blowback of a NATO No-Fly Zone over the Ukraine Uraine.
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70 views • March 06, 2022
ABC News This Week with George Stephanopoulos - GOP Sen Rubio says that implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean World War III.
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