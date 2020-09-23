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DO NOT MISS -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Judy Mikovits -- all things MASKS -- Current, Extensive, Scientific Details!
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222 views • September 23, 2020
There is one "acceptable" (compromise) mask (the shield of glory). wearing no mask is best. There are serious problems with most masks and extreme dangers in coronavirus vaccines being developed. See Peggy Hall, www.theHealthyAmerican.org.
Source:
INSTA live with Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Judy Mikovits 14th September - all things masks
https://disseminate.tv/watch/insta-live-with-dr-tenpenny-and-dr-judy-mikovits-14th-september-all-things-masks_gV5KSvLOXOCHxgt.html
Source:
INSTA live with Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Judy Mikovits 14th September - all things masks
https://disseminate.tv/watch/insta-live-with-dr-tenpenny-and-dr-judy-mikovits-14th-september-all-things-masks_gV5KSvLOXOCHxgt.html
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