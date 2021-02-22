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No habrá 3era Guerra Mundial
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13 views • February 22, 2021
Video originalmente subido: May 5, 2020
No tendremos una tercera guerra mundial. La última batalla global antes del cambio de paradigma ya comenzó, y es una batalla por nuestra mente y nuestra conciencia. Se usará el sistema alimenticio global en nuestra contra. Pero el despertar de la humanidad es un adversario formidable para la oscuridad, porque en estos años ya hemos comenzado a crear la semillas de los grandes cambios.
Informe Planetario🌎
https://www.revelacionhumana.info
No tendremos una tercera guerra mundial. La última batalla global antes del cambio de paradigma ya comenzó, y es una batalla por nuestra mente y nuestra conciencia. Se usará el sistema alimenticio global en nuestra contra. Pero el despertar de la humanidad es un adversario formidable para la oscuridad, porque en estos años ya hemos comenzado a crear la semillas de los grandes cambios.
Informe Planetario🌎
https://www.revelacionhumana.info
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