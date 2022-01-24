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Open letter to Susan Parker, Chautauqua County NY legislator
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145 views • January 24, 2022
Deann Nelson, Phd., retired teacher, nurse, former school board member from Jamestown NY writes an open letter to recently elected Chautauqua County Legislator Susan Parker who proposed a resolution in support of NY governor Cathy Hochul that all residents wear masks, submit to testing and vaccination.
NOTE: THIS VIDEO WAS REMOVED BY YOUTUBE FOR 'VIOLATING YOUTUBE'S GUIDELINES' A FEW SECONDS AFTER IT WAS POSTED.
NOTE: THIS VIDEO WAS REMOVED BY YOUTUBE FOR 'VIOLATING YOUTUBE'S GUIDELINES' A FEW SECONDS AFTER IT WAS POSTED.
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