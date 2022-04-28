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Judgment, Sowing and reaping, Yeshua sits on the throne and reigns
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30 views • April 28, 2022
Prophetic Word/ Poetry, given on April 24th 2022 around 9:30pm
Yeshua still reign while the world gone insane
The separation of the sheep and the goats is coming
Scripture:
Psalm 47:8
Matthew 5:12, 10:41-42/ Luke 6:23
Daniel 7:23-26
Matthew 25:32-33
Hebrews 13:8/ Malachi 3:6/ James 1:17
Psalm 91:4
Matthew 18:6/ Mark 9:42/ Luke 17:2
Revelation 6:16-17; 15:7
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-04-24-judgment-sheep-and-goats/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Yeshua still reign while the world gone insane
The separation of the sheep and the goats is coming
Scripture:
Psalm 47:8
Matthew 5:12, 10:41-42/ Luke 6:23
Daniel 7:23-26
Matthew 25:32-33
Hebrews 13:8/ Malachi 3:6/ James 1:17
Psalm 91:4
Matthew 18:6/ Mark 9:42/ Luke 17:2
Revelation 6:16-17; 15:7
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-04-24-judgment-sheep-and-goats/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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