Fears Over Vaccine Disaster Becoming More Apparent

In a Gettr video on September 16th, Miles Guo, the leader of the Whistleblower Movement talked about the fact that as the large-scale outbreak of the CCP virus vaccine disaster approaches, for the first time, one of his friend in Japan who had been vaccinated but were still alive bid him a farewell, and some of the Whistleblower Movement’s fellow fighters inside Communist China have expressed their hopes that they had received fake vaccines. This made Miles feel very distressed

