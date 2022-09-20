Fears Over Vaccine Disaster Becoming More Apparent

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https://gnews.org/post/p1n8gd0e9
In a Gettr video on September 16th, Miles Guo, the leader of the Whistleblower Movement talked about the fact that as the large-scale outbreak of the CCP virus vaccine disaster approaches, for the first time, one of his friend in Japan who had been vaccinated but were still alive bid him a farewell, and some of the Whistleblower Movement’s fellow fighters inside Communist China have expressed their hopes that they had received fake vaccines. This made Miles feel very distressed