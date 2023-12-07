Why I Hate Inclusivity And Inclusion - Why I Won't Comply With Anti-White Policies!

If you are a LOSER and you want to be INCLUDED in the lives of GOOD PEOPLE and WINNERS, the answer is NO, no matter how much whining you do!
If you are a LOSER and not-my-cup-of-tea, you will NOT Be included in my life or anything I do!
GET LOST LOSERS!
#Men #women #dating #relationships #weakmen #betamale #betacuck #love #unconditionallove #masculinity #masculine #manup #feminine
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM EST
LIVE on
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.