Veklury Is Remdesivir

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#VekluryIsRemdesivir
Medical staff are using the name #VEKLURY as the replacement name for #REMDESIVIR to throw you off the scent. Don't be fooled into approving the use of Veklury (Remdesivir)! 🤔
The following link is to the announcement of FDA's approval of Veklury (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19:
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fdas-approval-veklury-remdesivir-treatment-covid-19-science-safety-and-effectiveness