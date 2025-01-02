#VekluryIsRemdesivir

Medical staff are using the name #VEKLURY as the replacement name for #REMDESIVIR to throw you off the scent. Don't be fooled into approving the use of Veklury (Remdesivir)! 🤔

The following link is to the announcement of FDA's approval of Veklury (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19:

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fdas-approval-veklury-remdesivir-treatment-covid-19-science-safety-and-effectiveness



