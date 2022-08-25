[S]ELECTION CODE [MIRROR]

🦅

https://selectioncode.com/

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Was 2020 stolen? It’s deeper than that.

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You’ve heard it said “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”

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What about those who code the vote?

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What if our leaders aren’t actually being elected by us, but instead… selected?

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[S]ELECTION CODE follows the story of Tina Peters the County Clerk in Mesa Colorado, who made a backup of her counties Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election…. and also the 2020 general election. Tina’s discovery ignites a chain reaction upending her life. And upending the world.

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You will not be able to unsee what you see.

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We stand at an apex in human history. Are we handing too much power to technology – and those that program it?

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[S]ELECTION CODE is a political thriller uncovering a secret so critical to the survival of America it transcends political parties. It is not about correcting the past. It’s about correcting the future.

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Once you see [S]ELECTION CODE you’ll never again let a machine near your vote.





✝️

Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit.





🧩 RELAYS 🧩 Elections ■ Voting ■ Candidates ■ Officials ■ Representatives ■ Audits

■ https://elections.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://elections.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.tv

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news





⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️

■ https://rumble.com/c/ElectionsVoting

■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/HmVLm4kZ2GF5/

■ https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/1393d469-435c-4344-ad03-7d2bd0c38c71

■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/elections-voting-62770c110655164445a563e6

■ https://app.clouthub.com/forum#/search?q=ElectionTruth

■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists





⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com/

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net





⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️

■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net





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