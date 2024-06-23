BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 6/23/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
0
24 views • 10 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


Mike Benz is gonna take us through some declassified CIA files that are just wild. Some folks are solution oriented; I'll show you a few solutions of which I approve. We're going down memory lane because the parallels between Covid and the swine flu are staggering. The headlines are filled to the brim this week, and so are the X files. After a few more stories you just gotta see, we'll end, as usual, with smiles on our faces

trumpcomedyrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarnwoconspiracybidenukraine
