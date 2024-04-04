Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IT'S NOT ONLY 'CHINA' - Re: Karen Kingston & Maria Zeee Infowars
channel image
Nonvaxer420
54 Subscribers
38 views
Published a day ago

IT'S NOT ONLY 'CHINA' - Re: Karen Kingston & Maria Zeee Infowars

.

human activity recognition radar

https://www.embs.org/jtehm/articles/passive-radar-opportunistic-monitoring-e-health-applications/

.

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

magnetic human body communication

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3689572/

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA-H0L3eEo0

Ido Bachelet talks Surgical Nanorobotics

.

https://rumble.com/v4n3rsb-alphafold-google-deepmind.html

.

https://rumble.com/v4n48wx-how-to-build-synthetic-dna-and-send-it-across-the-internet-dan-gibson-2018.html

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWDuNCFrQog

The Elite Want to Transfer Consciousness into a New Body and Live Forever

.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qAgLQCEDbX3i/

Maria Zeee & Betty B00ops

clinton sold all technology to china

https://www.nytimes.com/1999/05/11/world/clinton-approves-technology-transfer-to-china.html

.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=96010&page=1

.

https://www.cnn.com/ALLPOLITICS/1997/10/29/china.summit/

.

https://www.iatp.org/sites/default/files/Full_Text_of_Clintons_Speech_on_China_Trade_Bi.htm

.

https://npolicy.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Article980601_Selling_China_the_Rope_-_WS_290111_0820.pdf

.

https://www.jstor.org/stable/45317828

.

https://irp.fas.org/congress/1999_cr/s990315-prc.htm

.

https://www.cdc.gov/nbs/overview/index.html#:~:text=The%20National%20Electronic%20Disease%20Surveillance,notifiable%20disease%20data%20to%20CDC.

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Level_7#:~:text=Health%20Level%20Seven%20or%20HL7,administrative%20health%20data%20between%20applications.

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9088731/

nano metamaterial protein folding

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Isometric-view-of-the-new-origami-inspired-tessellated-pattern-designs-the-triangular_fig1_337355454

.

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6374/12/11/962

.

https://nextgeninvent.com/blogs/the-future-of-precision-medicine/

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1877117322000436

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/wireless-body-area-network-healthcare-masooma-tahir-tmf6f

.

https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

Keywords
trumpunchinawhonanogovjabwefcovidnni

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket