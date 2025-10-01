French Navy special forces detained a Russian-linked tanker PUSHPA, off Saint-Nazaire, Loire-Atlantique

French Navy special forces have detained the Russian-linked tanker PUSHPA near the offshore wind farm off Saint-Nazaire, Loire-Atlantique. The operation comes after suspicions that the vessel may have been involved in launching drones over Copenhagen Airport on September 22.

At the time of the drone sightings, PUSHPA was located roughly 80 kilometers from Copenhagen. The ship was later escorted by a German coast guard vessel and continued on its course.

The tanker sails under the flag of Benin but is listed under EU sanctions for transporting Russian oil.

Adding: JUST IN! Connection has been lost from a majority of the Gaza flotilla's boats.

The IDF has begun interceptions. The "Global Sumud" flotilla has confirmed these reports, and stated:

Our vessels are being illegally Intercepted.

Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.