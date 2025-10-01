BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

French Navy special forces detained a Russian-linked tanker PUSHPA, off Saint-Nazaire, Loire-Atlantique
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 1 day ago

French Navy special forces have detained the Russian-linked tanker PUSHPA near the offshore wind farm off Saint-Nazaire, Loire-Atlantique. The operation comes after suspicions that the vessel may have been involved in launching drones over Copenhagen Airport on September 22.

At the time of the drone sightings, PUSHPA was located roughly 80 kilometers from Copenhagen. The ship was later escorted by a German coast guard vessel and continued on its course.

The tanker sails under the flag of Benin but is listed under EU sanctions for transporting Russian oil.

Adding: JUST IN! Connection has been lost from a majority of the Gaza flotilla's boats.

The IDF has begun interceptions. The "Global Sumud" flotilla has confirmed these reports, and stated:

Our vessels are being illegally Intercepted.

Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy