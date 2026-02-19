Russia confirmed it has sent Navy ships to join Iran and China, in joint military exercises under the “Maritime Security Belt 2026” in the Strait of Hormuz where US warships are present! The RFS Stoikiy corvette (F-545) of Steregushchiy-class, project 20380 of the Russian Navy, docked on Wednesday at Iranian strategic base, Bandar Abbas Port, as a sortie near Hormuz began, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. During the unofficial visit, the warship, together with the Iranian Navy warships, Alvand Frigate, Shahid Said Shirazi Corvette, and Neyzeh missile ship, will carry out naval exercises near the Gulf of Oman, which is scheduled to start on Thursday. Previously, Iranian IRGC Navy had begun drills in the Strait of Hormuz, where anti-ship missiles sank a large ship during the drills. As in an archive video, Stoikiy launched a direct fire of anti-ship missile, the same thing that will be done to support this important combine military operation, amidst the presence of the US fleet surrounding Iran, threatening the country's security.

Noteworthy, Iran temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz for several hours due to a naval drill with direct fire, reportedly carried out as a security precaution. A video released by Iran on Wednesday showed more than a dozen tankers unable to enter the strait, after it was closed, having to wait hours to get through. Iran maintains shipping corridors for the largest classes of ships, so naturally every ship must pass through some portion of Iranian waters, except for small and medium vessels, which can pass through Omani waters. It seems that not only the US can blockade Iran, but Iran is ready to completely close the Strait of Hormuz and stop all oil shipments, if they are attacked by any aggressor! "Currently, the Russian-Chinese fleet is taking part in guarding the Strait of Hormuz, which is surrounded by the American fleet. Unable to face either Russia or China, the US believes it can conquer Iran, and thus re-establish its hegemonic role, which it lost after the defeat in Ukraine," the expert said.

