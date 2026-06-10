Alex Jones Live - 'This Is A Civil War Between The Grassroots That Are For America Against The Donor Class!' - 6-09-2026

POWERFUL BREAKDOWN: "This Is A Civil War Between The Grassroots That Are For America Against The Donor Class! It's A Fight For The White House & American Policy In General- Now, It's Bleeding Over Into Congress!"

Former DIA Officer & Green Beret Ivan Raiklin Joins Alex Jones To Discuss The Ongoing Attempted Israeli Coup Over The US Military Industrial Complex, The Civil War At The Highest Levels Of The White House, And Lay Out The Ultimatum That President Trump Is Now Faced With:

"What Does Trump Want His Legacy To Be? A Little Bitch Cuck For Foreign Interests, Or An Alpha Male Dog Patriot Fighting For American Citizens Against Enemies Foreign & Domestic?"

https://x.com/IvanRaiklin





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