Rep Victoria Spartz, Ukrainian born Congresswoman, UNLOADS on Merrick Garland

Ukrainian-born Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz UNLOADS on Merrick Garland for slow-walking probes into Clintons, Hunter, Joe Biden, and FBI involvement in J6:
“I can’t believe it happened in the United States of America!… Americans don’t trust this President!
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1704591286131458268?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.