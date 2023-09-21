Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Victoria Spartz, Ukrainian born Congresswoman, UNLOADS on Merrick Garland
channel image
GalacticStorm
2131 Subscribers
Shop now
88 views
Published a day ago

Ukrainian-born Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz UNLOADS on Merrick Garland for slow-walking probes into Clintons, Hunter, Joe Biden, and FBI involvement in J6:


“I can’t believe it happened in the United States of America!… Americans don’t trust this President!


https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1704591286131458268?s=20

Keywords
congressional hearingmerrick garlandcorrupt dojbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket