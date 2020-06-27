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06/26/20 #MaskedCrusader: Sir Gates, HI HR2502, Oxygenocide #SaharanDust
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201 views • June 27, 2020
You Are Free TV
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6/26: States are locking back down to capitalize on the CARES Act, our TP $, being used to fund WEF corps to collect data on Americans and conduct massive surveillance. Meanwhile, the Gates Foundation says that Blacks and Native Americans should be first to receive the Franken V s h o t...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
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https://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/...
https://www.newswars.com/ohio-rep-pro...
https://www.newswars.com/video-washin...
https://bossip.com/1914552/vax-lives-...
Ladies 1st allegory being played out in s h o t intentions:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSuQZ...
https://www.newswars.com/texans-chall...
https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/i...
https://moguldom.com/282954/black-cau...
Luiz Elizondo, "To the Stars Academy" at forefront of MSM "disclosure", while Steven Greer puts forth that Project Blue Beam plan likely to be launched soon as an Effie Effie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsEcA...
Hugely contested by everyone in the UFO research arena, Luiz Elizondo now on FOX news saying Alien threat being looked at by Pentagon:
https://www.foxnews.com/person/e/luis...
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/...
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/0...
Https://www.projectveritas.com
https://pendect.com/categories/busine...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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88.3K subscribers
6/26: States are locking back down to capitalize on the CARES Act, our TP $, being used to fund WEF corps to collect data on Americans and conduct massive surveillance. Meanwhile, the Gates Foundation says that Blacks and Native Americans should be first to receive the Franken V s h o t...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Please hit the like, sub and share! and join YAFTV on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
https://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/...
https://www.newswars.com/ohio-rep-pro...
https://www.newswars.com/video-washin...
https://bossip.com/1914552/vax-lives-...
Ladies 1st allegory being played out in s h o t intentions:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSuQZ...
https://www.newswars.com/texans-chall...
https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/i...
https://moguldom.com/282954/black-cau...
Luiz Elizondo, "To the Stars Academy" at forefront of MSM "disclosure", while Steven Greer puts forth that Project Blue Beam plan likely to be launched soon as an Effie Effie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsEcA...
Hugely contested by everyone in the UFO research arena, Luiz Elizondo now on FOX news saying Alien threat being looked at by Pentagon:
https://www.foxnews.com/person/e/luis...
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/...
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/0...
Https://www.projectveritas.com
https://pendect.com/categories/busine...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
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