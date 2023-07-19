Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 18

▪️Russian troops launched massive strikes with Geran-2 drones and Kalibr cruise missiles on targets in southern Ukraine.

In Odesa, bases of unmanned boats, port infrastructure and an oil depot were hit.

▪️In Mykolaiv, several drones hit the oil terminal of the seaport.

A large fire broke out on the site, which could not be extinguished for several hours.

▪️The AFU carried out one of the most massive raids on the Republic of Crimea in recent months.

Russian air defense and electronic warfare units successfully neutralized all drones on the approach to the peninsula.





▪️In the Kup'yans'k sector, Russian forces were able to advance west of Lyman Pershyi.

The AFU command is moving additional forces to the area in an attempt to contain the offensive.

▪️The AFU continue indiscriminate shelling of the Donetsk agglomeration settlements.

In the capital and suburbs of the republic, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged: three people were killed and five others were injured.

▪️On the Vremivka salient, Russian forces continue to maintain control over Staromaiors'ke.

The enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the northwestern outskirts of the settlement.

▪️To the west, the AFU assault groups attacked plantations north of Pryyutne under cover of two tanks.

Russian troops dispersed the advancing enemy units with concentrated artillery fire.

Source @rybar