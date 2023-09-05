Create New Account
Maui, Depopulation, Missing Children & Land Grabs
Sons of Liberty
Published 16 hours ago

In this episode of The Sons of Liberty radio, we'll take a look at the plans behind depopulation, including the COVID shots and the attack on Maui with Directed Energy Weapons. We'll also look at how there are still quite a bit of children missing and the land predators that have been longing to take over Lahaina, and this is just their latest attempt.

hawaiidirected energy weaponsmauiland grabmissing childrenvanguardlahainablackrockstatestreet

