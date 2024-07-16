Here's the Move Going Forward! What is GOD Saying? | FOC Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
Video of President Trump Assassination attempt: https://rumble.com/v56yc45-trump-assassination-prophecy-kim-clements-trump-prophecies-.html
Tom MacDonald | "You Missed": https://youtu.be/YL9apblSQ-s?si=UwWM5C2LihkqMTK6
Hank Kunneman prophetic word December 31, 2018: www.thepropheticreport.com
Prophetic word with Brandon Briggs: https://youtu.be/FCGfE9yMnXc?si=71x1fBEE0JBM_p5V
Kim Clement words from April 4,2007, February 7, 2007 and April 20, 2013: https://rumble.com/v56yc45-trump-assassination-prophecy-kim-clements-trump-prophecies-.html
Julie Green in Studio: https://rumble.com/v56m7bh-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html
Ephesians 6:11 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.
Teddy Roosevelt NY Times Article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/14/us/politics/theodore-roosevelt-assassination-attempt.html
