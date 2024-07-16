BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here's the Move Going Forward! What is GOD Saying? | FOC Show
85 views • 9 months ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Video of President Trump Assassination attempt: https://rumble.com/v56yc45-trump-assassination-prophecy-kim-clements-trump-prophecies-.html



Tom MacDonald | "You Missed": https://youtu.be/YL9apblSQ-s?si=UwWM5C2LihkqMTK6



Hank Kunneman prophetic word December 31, 2018: www.thepropheticreport.com



Prophetic word with Brandon Briggs: https://youtu.be/FCGfE9yMnXc?si=71x1fBEE0JBM_p5V



Kim Clement words from April 4,2007, February 7, 2007 and April 20, 2013: https://rumble.com/v56yc45-trump-assassination-prophecy-kim-clements-trump-prophecies-.html



Julie Green in Studio: https://rumble.com/v56m7bh-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html



Ephesians 6:11 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.



Teddy Roosevelt NY Times Article:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/14/us/politics/theodore-roosevelt-assassination-attempt.html



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬'𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.c


