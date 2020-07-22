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WedJuly22nd20_3Hrs+VideoRadioNutriMedShows_SonicLife_LumenPhoton_PureWater_MOORE_WW3_FORDSolarWarden
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5 views • July 22, 2020
Hour One SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems
Hour Two John Moore TrumporDIE2020 Trump Win Civil War if Swamp Not Cleared, Biden Win UN CHICOM Invasion and WW3
Hour Three Greg Fod MD MI Solar Warden Hidden UIS World Space Programs from NAZI Germany to America, Contact with Aliens, Computer Tech Transfer, Nanotechnology,, The MatriXX 5G 6G World Launch 2020 2021 NOW !
Hour Two John Moore TrumporDIE2020 Trump Win Civil War if Swamp Not Cleared, Biden Win UN CHICOM Invasion and WW3
Hour Three Greg Fod MD MI Solar Warden Hidden UIS World Space Programs from NAZI Germany to America, Contact with Aliens, Computer Tech Transfer, Nanotechnology,, The MatriXX 5G 6G World Launch 2020 2021 NOW !
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